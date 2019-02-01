THE LATEST NEWS

Raising the Black Lives Matter Flag at CVU
CVU’s Racial Alliance Committee
CVU Students and Faculty:
The CVSD School Board has approved RAC’s proposal to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at CVU for 30 days this year. This effort has been almost two years in the making, with extensive efforts made by the Racial Alliance Committee to educate and advocate for racial equity at CVU. By raising the flag, we hope to make CVU a more inclusive and equitable environment, committed to making all members feel welcome and appreciated.
CVU’s core principles are to respect ourselves, respect each other, and respect the place.
Flying the flag is a catalyst for desperately needed dialogue, a statement of solidarity, and a commitment to equitable change. We affirm that Black Lives Matter is a peaceful and empowering grassroots movement, advocating for justice and collective liberation. By supporting and standing by Black Lives Matter as a school community, we are taking a proactive stance against bias, ignorance, and hate.
CVU’s core principles are to respect ourselves, respect each other, and respect the place. That narrative would be incomplete without showing due respect and recognition to students of color, who often face unique and unrecognized challenges at CVU.
During the week of April 1st, we will raise the Black Lives Matter flag during a 30 minute ceremony featuring the voices of student leaders. This ceremony is a celebration of our diversity and efforts to make CVU a better place, but is also recognition to the work we still must do moving forward.
We encourage any students who have questions, concerns, or ideas to contact us, or consider attending RAC on Wednesday mornings, at 7:45am in the Library classroom. RAC will also be tabling in the cafeteria during lunches this coming week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday), if any students would like to discuss the flag, or other actions RAC is taking in our community.
Hands Only CPR
The mantra of the day was “Stayin’ Alive.”
The instructions were short and simple. Call 911, put the phone on speaker, locate the center of the chest, and press hard and fast to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” or any 100-measure song.
On Saturday Feb. 2, over 100 members of the community, including some from neighboring towns, ages 6 to over 70, learned hands-only CPR. After a two-minute video, everyone practiced on a mannequin.
Within 30 minutes, attendees had a working knowledge of hands-only CPR.
Thank you everyone who came to learn and to the emergency responders for assisting with the training.
CPR Class
Hinesburg Fire Department is in the early planning of a community cardio-pulmonary resuscitation class for April 6. This is an opportunity to learn all the steps and become certified in the performance of CPR.
If you are interested in attending the class, please email your name and phone number to info@hinesburgfd.org. We will place your name on a list and contact you by mid-March with additional class information.
I recently learned of language included in Section 4012 of H.R.2825, which provides for the reauthorization of the federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which would allow armed Secret Service agents to enter polling locations – at the direction of the president.
Local Libraries to Host Mental Health Conversations
FROM PRESS RELEASE - January 31, 2019
Between 1996 and 2016, the suicide rate in Vermont increased by more than 48 percent — the second highest increase nationally according to the CDC. This rising rate of suicide, paired with the social stigma attached to mental health problems, indicates a need for safe spaces for communities to learn and talk about issues of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
Recognizing these issues within their own towns, Charlotte Library and Carpenter-Carse Library (Hinesburg) have teamed up to host “Mental Health Conversations: Risk and Resiliency” during the month of February 2019. The public libraries will host two evenings of panel presentations with mental health professionals, and a separate event that features Pulitzer Prize-winning and Emmy Award-winning writer and critic Ron Powers, author of “No One Cares About Crazy People” at the Carpenter-Carse Library.
The panel discussions will take place on Feb. 5 at the Charlotte Library, and Feb. 20 at the Carpenter-Carse Library. Both panel presentations start at 7 p.m. The panelists are Charlotte McCorkel, LICSW, project director of integration, Howard Center; Joanne Wolfe, MA, M.Ed, licensed psychologist; and Eliza Pillard LICSW, family wellness coach at the Vermont Center for Children, Youth and Families at the UVM Medical Center. Themes will include anxiety, depression and suicide prevention. Discussion topics will be what to look for (signs and symptoms) and how to start a conversation with a loved one. There will be time for questions and the libraries will provide online resources and a curated collection of print and video materials for browsing and borrowing.
The Carpenter-Carse Library will welcome Ron Powers on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Ron Powers is New York Times best-selling author living in Vermont — he is also the author of 16 books, his most recent one, “No One Cares About Crazy People: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America,” offers an account of the social history of mental illness in America as well as his personal story of his two sons’ battles with schizophrenia. At the library, Ron will speak of his family’s journey with mental illness as well as his research on mental health and the health care system.
Panel discussions will take place on Feb. 5 at the Charlotte Library, and Feb. 20 at the Carpenter-Carse Library.
These discussions and presentations are made possible by the “All of Us” grants through the National Network of Libraries of Medicine. The Carpenter-Carse and Charlotte libraries will also receive iPads through one of the grants. The iPads will be loaded with reputable medical resources, and then circulated at the libraries so patrons can browse a wealth of mental health information privately and securely.
This project is funded in part by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Cooperative Agreement Number UG4LM012347 with the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester. The mental health conversations are part of Charlotte and Carpenter-Carse Libraries’ initiative, “Healthy Communities: Head to Toe.” Another topic the libraries will focus on is “Tick-Borne Illnesses” in April of 2019.