THE LATEST NEWS

Raising the Black Lives Matter Flag at CVU

CVU’s Racial Alliance Committee

CVU Students and Faculty:

The CVSD School Board has approved RAC’s proposal to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at CVU for 30 days this year. This effort has been almost two years in the making, with extensive efforts made by the Racial Alliance Committee to educate and advocate for racial equity at CVU. By raising the flag, we hope to make CVU a more inclusive and equitable environment, committed to making all members feel welcome and appreciated.

Flying the flag is a catalyst for desperately needed dialogue, a statement of solidarity, and a commitment to equitable change. We affirm that Black Lives Matter is a peaceful and empowering grassroots movement, advocating for justice and collective liberation. By supporting and standing by Black Lives Matter as a school community, we are taking a proactive stance against bias, ignorance, and hate.

CVU’s core principles are to respect ourselves, respect each other, and respect the place. That narrative would be incomplete without showing due respect and recognition to students of color, who often face unique and unrecognized challenges at CVU.

During the week of April 1st, we will raise the Black Lives Matter flag during a 30 minute ceremony featuring the voices of student leaders. This ceremony is a celebration of our diversity and efforts to make CVU a better place, but is also recognition to the work we still must do moving forward.

We encourage any students who have questions, concerns, or ideas to contact us, or consider attending RAC on Wednesday mornings, at 7:45am in the Library classroom. RAC will also be tabling in the cafeteria during lunches this coming week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday), if any students would like to discuss the flag, or other actions RAC is taking in our community.